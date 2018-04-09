(credit: Jupiter Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Owning and operating a car is not cheap. Now, a new survey breaks down the cost of driving.

The survey by a Seattle transportation data company says the average driving costs in the U.S. in 2017 was nearly $10,300.

About a third of those costs came from parking fees and fines, or driving around looking for parking or paying for more parking time than necessary.

New York City topped the list for the cities where it’s the most expensive to own a car, largely because of the high cost of parking, which accounted for close to half the overall cost. Los Angeles and San Francisco were not far behind.