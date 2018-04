(credit: Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota DNR just made it a little easier for you to plan your trip to explore the state.

The new Adventure Station at the REI Flagship Store in Bloomington opened Monday. It has maps, brochures and iPads highlighting parks and trails across Minnesota.

The goal of DNR-REI partnership is to help people know what to expect when they’re headed outdoors.