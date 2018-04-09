(credit: GoFundMe)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The woman critically injured in a police chase-turned-crash in Minnetonka last week also lost her family’s dog in the collision.

According to a GoFundMe page for Karen Ann Webster, the family’s dog, Ronnie, was killed in the Friday afternoon crash on Minnetonka Boulevard, near the Hopkins/Minnetonka border.

Also killed in the crash was 30-year-old David Phillip Baxter, of Montrose. Authorities say he was fleeing police and tried to pass cars by driving into on-coming traffic, where crashed into Webster.

Family reported Monday that Webster remained in critical but stable condition, with multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries. She has undergone multiple surgeries and is slated to undergo several more.

The GoFundMe page is seeking to raise $40,000 to help cover medical expenses, as the family expects Webster to be in the hospital for several weeks and needing personal assistance in the future.