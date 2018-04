(credit: Jupiter Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An explosion and fire at a newly-constructed part of an elementary school in northwestern Wisconsin has reportedly caused about $1 million in damages.

The radio station KDAL reports the explosion happened Sunday night at the Cooper Elementary School in Superior, Wisconsin. Fire crews fought the fire on the building’s main floor, and knocked down the flames in about an hour.

The cause of the explosion and fire remain under investigation.