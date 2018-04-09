MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a threat made toward a preschool in Ramsey has been determined as not credible, and there have been no arrests.

According to police, the FBI field office on Sunday contacted Ramsey police regarding a threat to shoot up a preschool in Ramsey made over the internet.

Area preschools and the Anoka-Hennepin school district were notified.

During the course of the investigation, police went to a local residence in Ramsey and made contact with an adult. A search of the home led police to believe there is no credible threat.

No arrests were made.

Ramsey Police Chief Jeff Katers says police take these threats seriously and it remains under investigation.