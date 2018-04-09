MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It may not look or feel like winter is going to end, but it will, and soon we’ll be in the season that brings the potential for tornadoes, thunderstorms and damaging hail.

That’s why the state is observing Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Hennepin County, along with the rest of the state, will be activating its outdoor warning sirens twice Thursday.

Typically, emergency sirens are tested the first Wednesday of every month to ensure the equipment is still in working condition.

The sirens will go off this Thursday at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Severe Weather Awareness week runs April 9-13. For more information on the week, or how to stay safe if weather occurs, visit Minnesota Department of Public Safety.