MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild are getting ready for the playoffs.

The first two games of the “best of seven series” are on the road at Winnipeg, Wednesday and Friday. They’ll return to St. Paul for games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

This marks the first time the Wild have faced the Jets in the postseason. The Wild are hosting a pep rally for fans on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. It includes a free lunch and open skate.

You can also pick up a free “This is OUR ice” yard sign at select SuperAmerica stores on Wednesday at 11 a.m. That slogan celebrates the more than 3,000 fans who brought water from their rinks and ponds to help resurface the ice at the X.

Fans can bring up to three ounces of water to Gate 1 to each home game during the Stanley Cup playoffs.