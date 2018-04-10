Filed Under:Allison Feldman, Homicide, Ian Mitcham, Scottsdale Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Arizona say an arrest has been made in the 2015 fatal assault of a woman from Minnesota.

Scottsdale police said Tuesday they’ve made an arrest in the Feb. 17, 2015 death of Allison Feldman. She was a 31-year-old medical sales rep before being murdered in her Arizona home. Authorities said she died from blunt force trauma.

Authorities say Ian Mitcham was arrested and will be charged with first-degree murder in Feldman’s death. Investigators used familial DNA to track down Mitcham.

At the time, authorities were investigating if she might have been the victim of a random attack. Her boyfriend came home to discover her body.

Harley Feldman, Allison’s father, said at the time his daughter lived in a safe neighborhood on the edge of Old Town Scottsdale, an area known for nightlife and restaurants that’s popular with out of town visitors.

