MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Part of the light rail is shut down in south Minneapolis Tuesday evening due to an accident, Metro Transit officials say.

Due to an accident along the Blue Line, trains are not operating between 46th St & 38th St. Replacement buses will be operating between those stations shortly. Thank you for your patience. — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) April 10, 2018

Replacement buses and transporting passengers between the 38th Street and 46th Street stations along the blue line. A train was stopped on the tracks at the 42nd Street Station, blocking the intersection.

Metro Transit officials didn’t offer any further details on the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates.