Tom Decker (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five years after a central Minnesota police officer’s death, investigators have closed the case.

The suspected gunman, Eric Thomes, killed himself after being questioned in the 2012 death of Cold Spring police officer Tom Decker.

Officials say he had access to the shotgun used in Decker’s death.

Last month, officials decided to officially close the case in the public’s interest, adding that no reports have been filed in the case since 2016.