NEW YORK (AP) — A conservative commentator who tweeted that he would use “a hot poker” to sexually assault a 17-year-old survivor of a Florida high school shooting has resigned from a St. Louis TV station.

Sinclair Broadcast Group spokesman Ronn Torossian said in a statement Monday that Jamie Allman’s resignation has been accepted and his KDNL-TV show canceled.

Allman hasn’t responded to messages from the Associated Press seeking comment.

Businesses pulled advertising from Allman’s shows after he sent the March 26 tweet targeting David Hogg.

Hogg has strongly advocated for stricter gun control since 17 people were killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at his school in Parkland, Florida.

Allman was absent Monday from his show on KFTK-FM. The radio station’s owner, Emmis Communications, hasn’t responded to an email asking about Allman’s status.

