MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of Minnesota’s rivers are considered some of the most endangered in the country. That’s according to “America’s River.”

The environmental advocacy group put a stretch of the Mississippi River on the list. Also included is a aiver in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area — the Kawishiwi River — which flows in and out of the BWCA.

“Water so clean you can just drink it right out the lake,” Dave Freeman said.

Amy and Dave Freeman live near Ely and have spent the past few years advocating for the BWCA. The explorers spent 366 days in the wilderness and want the area permanently protected.

“The threat has to do with sulfide-ore copper mining being proposed just upstream from the wilderness area,” Amy Freeman said.

“And I think this designation is showing the nation that this is a national threat. Decisions that will be made in 2018 will have ramifications for decades to come,” Dave Freeman said.

In the Twin Cities, the Army Corps of Engineers is currently studying a stretch of the Mississippi from St. Anthony Falls to the Ford Dam.

An outdated lock and dam system along the Mississippi is listed as a threat, saying it prevents the area from restoring the natural flow of the river.

“These dams have created pool like conditions, very unriverine like conditions,” Whitney Clark, executive director non\profit Friends of the Mississippi River said.

Clarks said any changes would be years down the road but calls it an opportunity that could restore the rapids, ecosystem and add more recreation on the river.

“If there’s a threat it’s that we would somehow miss this opportunity to fully investigate the potential benefits as well as the costs of restoring the river,” Clark said.

Next week the Freemans will ‘Pedal to DC.’ On April 20, they will begin a 2,000-mile bike and book tour across nine states to Save the Boundary Waters.