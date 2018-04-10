Filed Under:Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Police in Fergus Falls say they’re investigating the death of a child who was unconscious and not breathing when brought to a local hospital.

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the child’s death on Monday appear to be suspicious. Police on Tuesday declined to say how old the child was and provide any other details about the death.

The body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also investigating.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch