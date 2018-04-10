FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Police in Fergus Falls say they’re investigating the death of a child who was unconscious and not breathing when brought to a local hospital.

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the child’s death on Monday appear to be suspicious. Police on Tuesday declined to say how old the child was and provide any other details about the death.

The body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also investigating.

