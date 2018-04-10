(credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has hired former Milwaukee head coach Rob Jeter as an assistant.

Jeter was an assistant at UNLV the last two years. He was in charge at Milwaukee for 11 seasons, taking the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament twice and winning 20-plus games five times. Jeter was an assistant at Wisconsin for Bo Ryan for four years before that. He played for Ryan at Wisconsin-Platteville and won the 1991 NCAA Division III title there.

Coach Richard Pitino announced Tuesday that Jeter will replace Kimani Young, who left for Connecticut to be an assistant on the staff of new coach Dan Hurley.

The Gophers finished 15-17 this season. They’ll return only five scholarship players who saw action in 2017-18, with four seniors gone and Davonte Fitzgerald and Jamar Harris transferring.

