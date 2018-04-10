MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters interrupted and took over a public safety forum Tuesday night hosted by the mayor of Minneapolis.

Former mayoral candidate Nekima Levy-Pounds says police violence in the city represents the social and economic divide in Minneapolis.

The forum Tuesday night, hosted in south Minneapolis, focused on the new police body camera program.

“But that’s not all we’re doing. There’s a whole lot more that needs to happen to trigger and institute safety beyond policing,” Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Frey says the police department needs more accountability. He says the city needs to figure out a way to enhance police-community relations in order to make progress.