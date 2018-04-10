Filed Under:Jacob Frey, Local TV, Nekima Levy-Pounds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters interrupted and took over a public safety forum Tuesday night hosted by the mayor of Minneapolis.

Former mayoral candidate Nekima Levy-Pounds says police violence in the city represents the social and economic divide in Minneapolis.

The forum Tuesday night, hosted in south Minneapolis, focused on the new police body camera program.

“But that’s not all we’re doing. There’s a whole lot more that needs to happen to trigger and institute safety beyond policing,” Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Frey says the police department needs more accountability. He says the city needs to figure out a way to enhance police-community relations in order to make progress.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch