MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a mummified monkey was discovered recently during remodeling of the Dayton’s department store on Nicollet Mall.

During the remodeling and repurposing of the 116-year-old building, there have been quite a few interesting things discovered. They include actual Easter eggs and a stolen wallet that had been stashed, but since returned to its owner. But a worker made a recent discovery that will be difficult to best.

Adam Peterson shared a photo on the Old Minneapolis Facebook page of a monkey that has been dead for a very long time. It was found in the ceiling of the old department store during the renovation process.

Now the quest is on to figure out how it got there. From how it looks, it had been there for decades.