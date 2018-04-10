MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old snowboarder died over the weekend following an accident at a northern Minnesota ski area.

The Duluth News Tribune reports that the man, who has yet to be identified, died Sunday after suffering injuries on a run at Spirit Mountain.

The man was out with friends, who became concerned when he didn’t make it to the bottom of the hill. They found him injured near the bottom of the terrain park.

An ambulance brought the man to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

It remains unclear how the man was hurt. Officials at the ski hill described his death as a “terrible tragedy,” adding that the accident is under investigation.

According to the newspaper, this appears to be the first death at the Duluth area ski hill in six years.