MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle containing a 27-year-old man and a toddler lost control and crashed into a utility pole in Nobles County early Monday evening.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred Monday at 6:19 p.m. on Highway 59 in Elk Township. There, a Cadillac Deville was traveling southbound on the highway when it went on the right shoulder, over-corrected, crossed into the northbound lane, went into a ditch and stuck a utility pole.

A 27-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl, both of Westbrook, were inside the vehicle.

The state patrol classified the crash as fatal, but further details are not known.

More information is expected later Tuesday.