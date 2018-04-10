(credit: David Berding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a successful first run at U.S. Bank Stadium, the X Games are now slated to return to Minneapolis through 2020.

ESPN and the city announced Tuesday a two-year extension agreement for the City of Lakes to host the multi-day extreme sports competition.

Last year, more than 100,000 fans attended the four-day event, which featured the world’s top skateboarders, BMX bikers and Moto X riders.

This year, the X Games are slated for July 19-22.

The list of invited athletes is out, and the music headliners are the DJs Kaskade and Zedd, as well as rappers Ice Cube and local favorite Brother Ali.

General admission tickets range from $50 for three-day passes to $20 for single day passes.