MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 24-year-old Cass Lake woman died after crashing her vehicle while fleeing law enforcement.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 89 south of Lumberjack Road in Beltrami County. There, a Chevy Impala was driving northbound on the highway, fleeing Beltrami County deputies and a Minnesota State Trooper.

At some point, the driver lost control, entered the ditch and rolled. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. She was pronounced dead at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji.

The woman is identified as Traci Cloud.

It’s unknown if alcohol was involved.