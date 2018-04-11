MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Have you ever wanted to spend the night in jail – without breaking the law? Well, Chisago County has your ticket.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an “Overnight Lock-up” event at their new jail, the Public Safety Center, on May 5 through May 6.

The event is for eligible members of the Chisago County community interested in spending the night in the new facility before inmates are transferred into it.

Participants will need to pay $40, with $20 of that cost going to one of three local charities and $20 to help cover cost of hosting the event.

The sheriff’s office says the event will help train jail staff in the operations of the new facility, while allowing members of the public a “real-life” experience in jail.

Participants will even get a souvenir mugshot!

Applicants will be subject to a background check and must be 18 years old or older. Anyone with a felony-level conviction will be disqualified.

Anyone who wants to participate can apply right here. The application is due April 18.