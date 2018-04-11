MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Xcel Energy is reminding customers that the cold weather rule ends this weekend, meaning that households could be cut off from heating if no plans are made to pay energy bills.

The cold weather rule is set to expire Sunday.

Every year, the rule goes into effect from mid-October to mid-April, ensuring that no one is cut off from their primary source of heating amid Minnesota’s brutal winters.

Xcel Energy says now is the time for customers with overdue bills to make plans to pay them. The utility says it offers several payment options and programs for those who require financial assistance.

The company is also warning customers to beware of phone scams in which a legitimate-sounding caller demands a single payment of past due bills, often from a prepaid credit card.

Anyone with doubt of a call’s authenticity should hang up and call police. Any questions for Xcel Energy can be asked by calling its customer service line at 1-800-895-4999.