MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deputies say two firefighters were attacked Wednesday evening after a man set his home on fire and climbed onto the roof of the burning building.

It all happened in Linwood Township in Anoka County just after 6 p.m. Firefighters responded to an RV fire in that area.

They say after putting out the fire, 39-year-old John Tuma came up and hit the firefighters in the head and face with a heavy object. After attacking the officers, the man ran back into his home and apparently set it on fire.

Deputies say he then climbed onto the roof of the burning home, wielding a knife. After deputies shot bean bag rounds at him, he dropped the knife and eventually jumped off the roof.

Deputies took the man to the hospital. He will eventually be booked into jail for assault and arson.