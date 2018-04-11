MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Arizona man is facing charges after being arrested this week in the 2015 fatal assault of a woman from Minnesota.

Ian Mitcham was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree burglary in the death of Allison Feldman at her Scottsdale home on Feb. 17, 2015.

According to charges filed in the case, Feldman’s boyfriend called 911 that day after going to her home to check on her welfare after he hadn’t seen her in about a day. The front door of the home was locked, and he used his key and went inside. He found Feldman lying dead in the hallway, naked with a black cotton maxi dress draped over her face and right shoulder.

The complaint states the dress had several white spots on it that appeared to be chemical burns or bleach. There was also a large pool of blood under her head. Her body was also covered with what appeared to be chemical burns. Authorities say she had contusions to her hands, arms and shins.

Investigators determined Feldman died of massive blood loss from a large laceration to the back of her head. She had a large laceration to the back of her head, and trauma to the deep structures of her neck. Authorities said they believe she was strangled, both manually and possibly by a cord.

The complaint states investigators were able to use familial DNA from Mitcham after a previous arrest for DUI. His DNA was a match for an unknown brown substance on the floor of Feldman’s home at the time. His DNA was also found mixed with the victim’s on a broken bottle in the home.

Authorities have not been able to establish a relationship between Mitcham and Feldman. Mitcham was arrested just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in Glendale, Ariz., and taken to the Scottsdale City Jail.

Mitcham told police he was living in Tempe at the time of the incident, and admitted that he had an alcohol problem during that time. He denied knowing Feldman and said he had never been inside her home. He also was shown her picture, and denied knowing her. He was shown a picture of her boyfriend, and denied knowing him.

He told authorities he didn’t know why his DNA would be there and denied ever being in the residence. He denied the murder and committing any crimes against her.

Mitcham is in custody on $5 million bail.