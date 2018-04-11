Filed Under:Juan Antonio Vasquez Jr., Little Earth, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The 18-year-old charged in a fatal shooting in a Minneapolis community is now in custody.

Juan Antonio Vasquez, Jr., was arrested Wednesday morning in Naytahwaush. He was charged last month with one count of second degree murder and one count of second degree assault. Vasquez was also charged for carrying a weapon, which he’s not allowed to do as an “adjudicated delinquent.”

Juan Antonio Vasquez, Jr. (credit: Clearwater County Jail)

The criminal complaint states police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the Little Earth of United Tribes housing complex just after midnight March 26. At the scene officers found a 19-year-old unresponsive, lying face-down on the steps of a residence. They attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Another victim, a teenage boy, was hospitalized with “shrapnel-type” wounds to his legs, face and head.

A witness to the shooting identified Vasquez in surveillance video.

Another suspect was with Vasquez during the shooting, and both ran afterward. When Vasquez was charged, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said there was a warrant out for the second suspect’s arrest.

Vasquez is being held in the Clearwater County Jail, awaiting transportation to Hennepin County.

