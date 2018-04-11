MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans live longer, healthier lives than residents of most other states, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by the University of Washington, ranked Minnesota fourth overall in life expectancy in the United States. Hawaii, California and Connecticut ranked above our fair state.

Men in Minnesota lead the nation in life expectancy at 78.7 years. Women rank fourth at 82.9 years.

In addition to living longer than most, Minnesotans also enjoy healthier lives, the study notes. Healthy life expectancy in the Land of 10,000 Lakes – years of life spent in full health – is 70.3 years.

The study did not note reasons for our long lives – maybe the cold makes us hearty, or we all just hold on as long as possible in hopes of seeing the Vikings win a Super Bowl.

The top five risk factors causing death and disability in Minnesota, according to the study, are smoking, obesity, high fasting plasma glucose, high blood pressure and alcohol use. Other factors negatively impacting Minnesotans’ healthy life expectancy include low back pain, depression, diabetes and opioid use.

The study also compared U.S. life expectancies to other countries, finding that our nation ranks behind other, less developed countries.