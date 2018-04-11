MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a wild police chase across the east Twin Cities metro on Wednesday.

Traffic management cameras captured the pursuit shortly after noon, which started in St. Paul. It’s not immediately known why the driver was fleeing authorities, but the pursuit started on side streets before going onto Interstate 694.

The suspect got onto Interstate 94 and appeared to be headed towards Wisconsin, reaching speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. The driver eventually got onto Interstate 35E and went back to I-94, heading back towards St. Paul.

The driver narrowly missed hitting a squad car head-on at I-694 and County Road 14, and the chase came to an end with the suspect exiting at northbound I-35E and Maryland Avenue. The suspect raced past a school bus and took out equipment in a center median at the intersection before the SUV rolled. The vehicle chase lasted more than 10 minutes before the crash.

The suspect immediately fled the vehicle, and a foot chase ensued. St. Paul police said the suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

The incident is under investigation. Stay with WCCO.com for more on this developing story.