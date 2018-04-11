(credit: QCTV)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of high school students Wednesday got to see up close how the Minnesota Supreme Court works.

Justices held court at Anoka High School Wednesday morning. They heard a case about when and where police can use drug detection dogs.

Afterwards, the Supreme Court Justices answered the students’ questions. They also stayed for lunch with the kids. This afternoon, the Justices visited classrooms.

This is the 47th time the state’s highest court has heard oral arguments in a school. They do this so students can learn about the importance of the justice system.