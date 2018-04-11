MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings will see a familiar face in the first week of the 2018 preseason.

The team announced their preseason schedule Wednesday, and former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum and the Denver Broncos are their first matchup.

Keenum, playing in relief of the injured Sam Bradford, led the Vikings to the NFC Championship game last season. They declined to re-sign him this offseason, instead giving a three-year, fully guaranteed contract to Kirk Cousins. Keenum signed with the Broncos for $36 million over two years.

After their trip to Mile High Stadium, the Vikings will come home for a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars made it to the AFC Championship game last season, losing to the New England Patriots.

Week 3 brings the Seattle Seahawks to U.S. Bank Stadium. The two teams swapped free agents on the defensive line this offseason, with former Seahawk Sheldon Richardson coming to Minnesota and former Vikings Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen signing in Seattle.

The Vikings’ preseason wraps up in Tennessee, where they’ll take on the Titans.

Specific dates and times have not been announced, but the preseason kicks off on Aug. 9.