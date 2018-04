MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school complex in the north metro was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a possible gas leak.

The Westwood Complex, which houses both Westwood Middle School and Westwood Intermediate School, was evacuated shortly before 2:30 p.m., the schools announced on Facebook.

Around 3:45, students returned to the building after firefighters deemed it safe. Westwood Middle School students may be about five minutes late returning home, the school said.