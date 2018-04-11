MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the first time in 14 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in the playoffs.

The Wolves secured their postseason berth with a 112-106 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night. They earned the eighth seed with a 47-35 record – the most wins since their last playoff appearance.

The last time the Wolves were in the playoffs, “Shrek 2” was the top movie at the box office, “Yeah!” by Usher feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris was the top song and “The Apprentice” – hosted by future President Donald Trump – was in its first season.

Led by MVP Kevin Garnett, the Timberwolves went 58-24 in the 2003-2004 season, earning the top seed in the Western Conference. They made it all the way to the Conference Finals, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. The Lakers lost to the Detroit Pistons in the Finals in five games.

The Wolves will play the Houston Rockets in the first round.