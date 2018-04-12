MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say three people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after an explosion at the 3M plant in Hutchinson on Thursday.

Hutchinson police say there was a malfunction with a piece of equipment at the 3M plant, which caused a small explosion on that piece of equipment. Three employees were hurt, one with serious injuries. All three were taken to Hutchinson Health to be treated.

Authorities say the 3M plant remains open and operational. What caused the explosion is under investigation.