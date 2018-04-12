MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the east metro say police shot and killed a 23-year-old man who was armed and reportedly making suicidal comments.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in Lake Elmo shortly after midnight.

Deputies received a call about a man making suicidal comments and found an individual with a handgun at the intersection of Lake Elmo Avenue and 34th Street North.

At first, deputies tried to talk with the man and de-escalate the situation, the sheriff’s office said. When that didn’t work, they tried non-lethal ammunition.

At one point, a deputy shot the man with a firearm.

Officials attempted to help the man at the scene, and emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

The man’s name has yet to be released. The sheriff’s office only described him as a white man.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was brought in to investigate the shooting.

Officials say they’re still evaluating whether or not the shooting was captured on body cameras or dashboard cameras.

The name of the deputy who fired the fatal shot has yet to be released.