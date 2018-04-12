LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s something firefighters rarely deal with, but two local firefighters were attacked while answering a call.

It happened Wednesday night in rural Anoka County in Linwood Township. The attack followed an unusual sequence of events.

Witnesses say John Tuma set his family’s RV on fire. Then, he set his parent’s house on fire.

The family’s dog died in the blaze, but family helped Tuma’s mother, who uses a wheelchair, escape.

Officers say Tuma then started attacking firefighters’ with a sharp object and stood on the roof with a knife as the house burned.

“You’re here to help people on their worst days and some days, depending on the situation and the person, they just don’t want your help,” said Fire Inspector Nick House, who investigates fires for the county.

Anoka deputies tried to coax Tuma down with bean bag guns.

Eventually, he jumped from the roof and they captured him.

The 39-year-old has past felonies, including assault on an officer.

His father says he can’t explain his son’s behavior.