MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Dodge County are searching for a woman suspected of murdering her husband.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 54-year-old Lois Riess abandoned her white, 2005 Cadillac Escalade in Florida this week and is now believed to be driving a stolen, white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.

Her husband, David Riess, was found dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds late last month. Second degree murder charges at the Dodge County Attorney’s office are pending against his wife, Lois Riess, BCA officials said. She also reportedly took $11,000 from his bank account.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s office says Lois Riess is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or anyone who had recent contact with her, is urged to call investigators at 507-635-6200.