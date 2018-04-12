Filed Under:Lois Riess

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Dodge County are searching for a woman suspected of murdering her husband.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 54-year-old Lois Riess abandoned her white, 2005 Cadillac Escalade in Florida this week and is now believed to be driving a stolen, white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.

Her husband, David Riess, was found dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds late last month. Second degree murder charges at the Dodge County Attorney’s office are pending against his wife, Lois Riess, BCA officials said. She also reportedly took $11,000 from his bank account.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s office says Lois Riess is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or anyone who had recent contact with her, is urged to call investigators at 507-635-6200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch