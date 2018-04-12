MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former University of Minnesota star guard Carlie Wagner is staying home.

With the final pick in Thursday night’s WNBA Draft, the Minnesota Lynx drafted Wagner. She just finished her college career with the Gophers and recently competed in the College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Contest on Final Four Weekend.

Wagner will go down as one of the top scorers and shooters in Gophers history. The New Richland native averaged 18.7 points per game this past season and shot better than 41 percent from three-point range.

Wagner finished third all-time in scoring for the Gophers with 2,215 points. She was also second in program history with 307 made three-pointers and second with 114 games in double figures. She started 118 straight games to end her career.

She finished her career an All-Big Ten First Team selection. She was a high school star at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in southern Minnesota.