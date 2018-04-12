CBS Minnesota | WCCO Television Minneapolis Saint Paul wcco.com Contact: Design Department 612-330-2483

On Saturday, April 21st, 2018, The Minneapolis Women’s Rotary will hold our 33rd Annual Benefit Luncheon and Style Show at the Golden Valley Country Club. This event is attended by over 300 guests and will be hosted by Mary McGuire of WCCO.

All proceeds from this event will be donated directly to charities Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation, Standpoint, and Breaking Free that support women in the Twin Cities area.

Click here for more.

