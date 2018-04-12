MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A brazen robbery and the shooting of a Domino’s pizza delivery driver has police asking for your help.

Domino’s Pizza and Crimestoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrests of those responsible.

A 19-year-old male delivery driver was bringing a pizza to the Elliott Park neighborhood of Minneapolis last week when he was approached by two men. He was shot in the head before driving a block away for help. Incredibly, the driver survived and is still hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center

Neighbors heard sirens that night and saw a man sitting on the sidewalk.

“I came out to get a better look and as I was walking up, I noticed it was nobody related to me, and they was walking the person to an ambulance,” neighbor David Robinson said.

The two suspects ran from the scene after robbing and shooting the 19-year-old Domino’s driver. He was shot in the head, but able to drive a block east where a Good Samaritan applied first aid before police arrived.

“Three or four police officers were sitting by the sign, telling him, ‘Stay with us, stay with us,” neighbor Fabiana Reibert said.

At City Hall Thursday, Crimestoppers and Domino’s pooled an enhanced reward for the public’s help, hoping it attracts information that leads to arrests and convictions of the two attackers.

“This is a 19-year-old male out working to better his life and he gets shot, for what?” John Elder of the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Investigators are pursuing other leads but have no suspects, so far — leaving an armed danger still on the streets.

“To be noted, this was just two credit card orders, so it wasn’t even cash order,” Blake Graves of Domino’s said. “So if I’m not mistake,n he had less than $18 on him.”

Police also say a bus was seen driving past the shooting scene, 600 block of east 14th about the time of the shooting, so police are hoping someone saw something. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.