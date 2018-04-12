generic yarn(credit: Jupiter Images)

There’s nothing like more than 2,000 people participating in The World’s Largest Textile Garage Sale to demonstrate why “Fiber is First” in arts participation among Minnesota adults.

From donation day on Thursday, April 12, 2018, when hundreds of people drop off donations at the University of Minnesota ReUse Program Warehouse, to the big sale on Saturday, April 14, mountains of fabric, yarn, tools, books, notions, and more will change hands … raising more than $60,000 to support education programs year round at Textile Center, a National Center for Fiber Art based in Minneapolis.

