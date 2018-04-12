April 21 marks the second anniversary of the death of Prince, and it’s safe to say Minnesota is still in mourning. Of course, Paisley Park has quite a few things planned the weekend of April 19. But over at the Weisman Art Museum, an exhibit about Prince that opened in December is still available for viewing through June 17, and that would make a great addition to the weekend’s homages.

Prince from Minneapolis is an intriguing look of Prince’s early years, photographed by a number of photographers from Minneapolis. Prince was that rarity among global superstars in his continued presence here in Minnesota; keeping a residence and studio here, and bringing other artists into the state helped give Minnesota a higher profile in the music and celebrity worlds.

These early photographs demonstrate Prince’s commitment to his work, showcasing both his efforts on stage and in the recording studio.

Besides the photographs, there are several other items of interest, including artworks inspired by Prince in diverse media, including seed art from Minnesotan seed artist Lillian Colton, art dolls by Troy Gua, a newly commissioned mural of Prince by Minneapolis artist Rock Martinez, and even a specially conceived Prince bike.

Note that the Weisman will exhibit the iconic costume Prince wore in Purple Rain April 17-22, on loan from the Minnesota Historical Society.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Tuesday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.