MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday, so you might be workin’ for the weekend.

Whether you love to shop, look at cars, or sip beer, we found a good mix of things to do over the next couple of days!

Minnesota Craft Beer Festival

It’s an epic tasting session of beers from Minnesota and beyond.

The Minnesota Craft Beer Festival is this Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

More than 90 breweries pouring 300 plus beers!

Each brewery has been asked to bring a taproom-only beer and/or a rare limited-release option.

Gopher State Timing Association Rod and Custom Spectacular

Rev your engines!

The 62nd annual Gopher State Timing Association Rod and Custom Spectacular is this weekend at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Coliseum.

Check out 100 of the area’s finest hot rods, race cars, classics, street machines, motorcycles and customs.

Spring Festival

In Shakopee, hundreds of the nation’s finest artists and crafters will display and sell their work!

At the Spring Festival, you can shop for unique home décor and furniture, gifts, holiday furnishings, and more!

The expo takes place Saturday and Sunday at Canterbury Park.

Monster Energy Supercross

Finally, SuperCross takes over U.S. Bank Stadium!

Watch the world’s greatest endurance athletes from across the globe competing on custom-designed tracks, launching motorcycles up to 30 feet in the air and covering distances upward of 90 feet.

Monster Energy Supercross takes place this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.