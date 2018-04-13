MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The largest April snow event in Minnesota’s recorded history brought 13.6 inches. That was on April 14, 1983.

This year, April 14 could bring an event that eclipses that one, at least in the southwestern portion of the state.

WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said that that area is likely to see in excess of a foot of snow. The situation in the Twin Cities isn’t necessarily much better, with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches likely.

Precipitation has already started moving into the southern reaches of the state, bringing rain showers and thunderstorms to areas like Luverne and Marshall.

As the winter weather moves into the state late Friday and into Saturday, winds will also kick up, with gusts anywhere from 40 to 50 mph. Brickman said that could contribute to white-out conditions in parts of the state, especially the southwestern corner.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for that part of the state, including Morris, Willmar, Marshall and Worthington. The Twin Cities, Mankato and St. Cloud are under a winter storm warning, and Rochester is under a winter storm watch.

In the Twin Cities, raindrops should transition into snow by mid-evening Friday, and Saturday is expected to be an all-day snow event for the southern half of the state.

High temperatures should stay in the low 30s over the weekend, during a time of year when upper 50s are normal, and after the storm passes through, highs for next week still look to hover in the mid 40s.

The phrase “Third Winter” has been tossed about a lot, lately. It may be time to start considering the phrase “Fourth Winter.”