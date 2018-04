This week’s pet guest is Boots from Minneapoli Animal Care and Control!

Boots is a 2-year-old male Pit Bull/Terrier mix. He came to MACC last month because his owner’s landlord would not allow him in the building. The previous owner said Boots is good with kids and other animals. He loves toys and is extremely playful.

For more information on Boots and other adoptable animals, click here.