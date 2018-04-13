APRIL SNOWSTORM: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Karin Housley says her campaign raised $514,000 in the first three months of 2018.

The two-term state senator’s fundraising announced Friday is a third of what Democratic Sen. Tina Smith raised in the same period. Smith’s campaign said this week it had raised more than $1.8 million.

That wide fundraising disparity reflects the advantage of incumbency that Smith has. Smith was appointed to the seat in January after Sen. Al Franken resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations. Smith and Housley are running to complete Franken’s term which expires in 2020.

Housley says powerful Democrats in Washington, D.C. have helped Smith raise more money.

Housley enters the spring with $500,000 in the bank. Smith’s campaign has not said how much cash it has on hand.

