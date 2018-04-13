Left to right: Aubryella Shay Cordova. and Edna Jones (credit: Montana DOJ)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Montana Department of Justice says a non-custodial mother has fled with her 9-month-old girl and may be headed to or already in Minnesota. The child is believe to be in danger.

Authorities say a court granted the Bureau of Indian Affairs Social Services custody of the child, but the non-custodial mother fled with the child. They were last seen on April 6 in Frazer, Montana.

The mother is identified as 28-year-old Edna Jones and the child as Aubryella Shay Cordova.

The MT DOJ says both Jones and the baby tested positive for drugs and the baby is endangered.

According to CBS affiliate KRTV in Montana, authorities believe Jones took the baby to Minnesota via Amtrak train. A suspect vehicle that authorities were looking for was found.

The baby is described as 2 feet tall, weighs 23 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Jones is 5 foot 8, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, call the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office at 406-653-6240, your local law enforcement agency, or 911.