MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The woman who Dodge County authorities believe killed her husband in Blooming Prairie last month is now named as the suspect in a Florida woman’s murder.

The sheriff of Florida’s Lee County said 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson was found shot dead on April 9, and cash, credit cards and forms of identity had been taken from her purse. Her vehicle had been also been taken.

Hutchinson was targeted, Lee County authorities said, because of her resemblance to the suspect Lois Riess, who the sheriff says targets women who look like her and tries to steal their identities.

She abandoned her white, 2005 Cadillac Escalade in Florida this week and is now believed to be driving the white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA she allegedly stole from Hutchinson.

Authorities in Dodge County have been searching for 54-year-old Riess. Her husband, David Riess, was found dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds late last month.

Second-degree murder charges at the Dodge County Attorney’s office are pending against his wife, Lois Riess, BCA officials said. She also reportedly took $11,000 from his bank account.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s office says Lois Riess is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or anyone who had recent contact with her, is urged to call investigators at 507-635-6200.