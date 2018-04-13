NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Chaka Khan peforms prior to the women's singles final between Vera Zvonareva of Russia and Kim Clijsters of Belguim on day thirteen of the 2010 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2010 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s that time again! The lineup for the Minnesota Zoo’s 26th Annual “Music In The Zoo” summer concert series has been released, and it includes a solid lineup of blues musicians, national acts, as well as some local acts.

On Friday, the Sue McLean & Associates (SMA) announced the launch of the 26th Annual Music in the Zoo.

Some of the bigger names include Chaka Kahn, Buddy Guy, Rufus Wainright, George Thorogood, Joe Jackson and Ziggy Marley.

There are also some acts with Minnesota roots, including The Jayhawks and the Okee Dokee Brothers.

The first concert kicks off on June 2 with Los Lonely Boys and Ozomatli. The concert series wraps up August 27 with Ziggy Marley.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Sue McLean Stage in the Weesner Family Amphitheater at the Minnesota Zoo.

Tickets go on sale April 21 at 11 a.m. and will be available online and by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

See the entire lineup below: