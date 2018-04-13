APRIL SNOWSTORM: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
Filed Under:Buddy Guy, Chaka Khan, George Thorogood, Gomez, Guster, Jonny Lang, Minnesota Zoo, Music In The Zoo, Okee Dokee Brothers, Rufus Wainwright, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Chaka Khan peforms prior to the women's singles final between Vera Zvonareva of Russia and Kim Clijsters of Belguim on day thirteen of the 2010 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2010 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s that time again! The lineup for the Minnesota Zoo’s 26th Annual “Music In The Zoo” summer concert series has been released, and it includes a solid lineup of blues musicians, national acts, as well as some local acts.

On Friday, the Sue McLean & Associates (SMA) announced the launch of the 26th Annual Music in the Zoo.

Some of the bigger names include Chaka Kahn, Buddy Guy, Rufus Wainright, George Thorogood, Joe Jackson and Ziggy Marley.

There are also some acts with Minnesota roots, including The Jayhawks and the Okee Dokee Brothers.

The first concert kicks off on June 2 with Los Lonely Boys and Ozomatli. The concert series wraps up August 27 with Ziggy Marley.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Sue McLean Stage in the Weesner Family Amphitheater at the Minnesota Zoo.

Tickets go on sale April 21 at 11 a.m. and will be available online and by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

See the entire lineup below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch