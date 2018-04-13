MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As another April snowstorm crawls menacingly toward Minnesota, cancellations, closings and delays are piling up.

With southwestern Minnesota expected to see upwards of a foot of snow and 8-12 inches possible in the Twin Cities, travelers, runners, ralliers and high school students are all feeling frozen.

At MSP Airport, Delta, United, Spirit, Southwest and American Airlines have all issued travel advisories ahead of the winter storm. If you’re flying to or from MSP anytime this weekend, you’re advised to check with your airline to see if you can re-book or get a refund.

The weather is also delaying some road construction projects here in the metro. MnDOT had planned on closing the 94 West ramp to 11th Street in Minneapolis on Monday. That has been delayed until later in the week because of all the snow in the forecast.

The unseasonable weather is causing trouble for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, too. The board said spring preparations, which include tree planting, hockey rink removal and more, are delayed.

Several ACT testing centers in Minnesota are rescheduling due to the weather. To check if your site is rescheduling, click here.

The YMCA’s Y Run has been canceled. Registered runners can expect an email with further details.

Saturday’s planned March for Science at the State Capitol has been postponed “due to the never-ending winter.”

To check cancellations and closings for schools and other organizations, click here.