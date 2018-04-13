MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As if Minnesotans didn’t have enough to worry about with an approaching storm promising to drop a foot of snow, officials say ticks are beginning to creep out.

An employee of the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District reported finding six deer ticks after being in the woods for about 20 minutes.

According to MMCD, deer ticks can emerge whenever the temperatures are at or above 40 degrees, regardless of snow.

Last year, tick season came early due to a mild winter, but a dry, hot spring made conditions less than ideal for the bloodsuckers.

Maybe just stay indoors this weekend.