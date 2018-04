MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An April snowstorm is forcing the Twins to postpone Friday’s game at Target Field.

The Twins were set to play the White Sox Friday night at 7 p.m., but with a massive snowstorm in the forecast starting Friday night through Saturday, the team say the game isn’t happening.

They aren’t sure yet when the rescheduled game will be, but say fans who had tickets to Friday’s game can visit twinsbaseball.com or call 612-33-TWINS for more details.